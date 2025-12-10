5 people swept away in Brahmaputra still missing in Assam; 4 others rescued

Five people are missing after a group of nine who ventured into the Brahmaputra river for a holy dip was swept away by the river’s strong currents in Guwahati’s Uzanbazar, police said. National Disaster Response Force conducts search operations for missing persons who were washed away while bathing in the Brahmaputra river at Kharghuli in Guwahati, on Dec 10. (PTI)

Four of them, including two foreigners, have been rescued. But there is no sign of the remaining five, officials said after the rescue operation was paused due to low visibility after sunset on Wednesday.

The massive rescue operation led by state and national disaster response personnel will resume early on Thursday with expanded deployment along downstream locations.

“Four persons have been rescued and shifted to the hospital,” a senior NDRF official said. Officials have not identified the missing individuals until the families are notified.

The incident took place near Bhaktikutir, an ISKCON-affiliated prayer site below the Kharghuli hills. After offering prayers at the Krishna temple, the group reportedly entered the river for a ritual bath, unaware of the dangerous undercurrents.

Witnesses said the nine individuals stepped into what appeared to be shallow water.

The Brahmaputra, known for sudden depth drops, shifting sandbars and powerful undercurrents, becomes especially treacherous during the post-monsoon period, disaster management officials said, underlining that the river’s post-monsoon currents can pull even experienced swimmers deep into the river.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the site soon after receiving the distress call and started the search with rescue boats.

Police have cordoned off the riverbank and urged devotees and tourists to avoid venturing into the water.