The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, proposes 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state and Union territory to bring into effect the reservation of seats for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies of the states and Union territories. The delimitation exercise will be carried out on the basis of the last published census, according to the bill accessed by HT. If the bill is enacted, the Central government will constitute a delimitation commission.

Lok Sabha (Sansad TV/File)

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The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Constitution 132nd Amendment Bill. The move looks to address criticism of the Centre's previous attempt in April, when the Opposition blocked the bill in the Lok Sabha. Critics argued that the promise of a uniform increase was made in speeches but not mentioned in the bill.

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Deep Dive What does the 2026 delimitation bill propose for Lok Sabha seats? It proposes a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state and a freeze on each state’s current share until 2051. The wider plan is to implement women’s reservation through delimitation. Why would the bill freeze states’ seat shares until 2051? The freeze is intended to preserve the existing proportions between states. Southern states have argued that allocating seats by newer population figures could reduce their share after they controlled population growth. How is delimitation linked to women’s reservation in Parliament? The bill links the reservation of about one in three seats for women to delimitation, which redraws constituency boundaries. The earlier plan aimed to make the quota effective in time for the 2029 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Friday's cabinet meeting, a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that a four-day Parliament sitting would begin on November 30 and likely conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies.

The move brought the focus back to the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which faltered in the Lok Sabha on April 17 during a three-day special sitting of the extended budget session.

The bill sought to raise the Lok Sabha seat ceiling from 550 to 850, with up to 815 members from the states and 35 from Union Territories. It also aimed to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls. The Lower House has 543 members.

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{{^usCountry}} At that time, the bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. It needed two-thirds of members present and voting, which was 352. It was the first time a constitutional amendment brought by the government had been defeated since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that time, the bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. It needed two-thirds of members present and voting, which was 352. It was the first time a constitutional amendment brought by the government had been defeated since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. {{/usCountry}}

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A united Opposition thwarted the bill despite a last-minute offer by Union home minister Amit Shah for a 50 per cent rise in seats for every state. Subsequently, the government withdrew two linked bills, which needed a simple majority.

The biggest sticking point was how the extra seats would be shared among states. If all 850 seats were allotted by population on the 2011 Census, the projection was that the share of southern states in Lok Sabha could drop.

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Critics argued that North India could gain more seats due to its population, while South India, which contributes around 30-31% of the GDP, could lose out. Southern states have time and again flagged that population alone should not be the criterion for such revisions or additions.

The government tried to allay concerns and said every state’s seats would go up by the same proportion, proposing a 50 per cent increase for all states. But the text of the three bills did not explicitly mention a fixed proportion or a freeze on each state’s share.

The Opposition said it supported women’s reservation but not the delimitation bill, with its leaders alleging that the government’s promises were spoken in the House, not written into the bills. The ruling side said the Opposition's stand was detrimental to women's empowerment.

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This time around, because the NDA does not have a two-thirds majority needed for Constitution amendment bills on its own, any fresh attempt will depend on neutral parties and fence-sitters. Every vote, and every absence, will count.