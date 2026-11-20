India is expected to witness 52 lakh marriages in the upcoming wedding season from November 21 to December 15 -- an average of more than two lakh weddings every day -- generating an estimated ₹7.5 lakh crore in business, according to traders' body CAIT. According to CAIT, around ₹4.05 lakh crore, or 54 per cent of the estimated business, is expected to come from goods and retail purchases. (ANI)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the 25-day season is expected to drive demand across retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transport, food, jewellery and other sectors, with Delhi-NCR alone projected to account for around 5 lakh weddings and ₹2.5 lakh crore in business.

The projections were prepared by CAIT's research arm, the CAIT Research and Trade Development Society, following consultations with over 300 trade leaders and 550 trade associations across 25 states, the organisation said.

According to CAIT, around ₹4.05 lakh crore, or 54 per cent of the estimated business, is expected to come from goods and retail purchases, while services are projected to account for ₹3.45 lakh crore or 46 per cent.

Jewellery and precious metals are expected to account for ₹1.2 lakh crore, followed by apparel and garments at ₹90,000 crore. Gifts and wedding accessories, grocery and food supplies are estimated at ₹37,500 crore each, while electronics, dry fruits and sweets, furniture and household articles are projected to contribute ₹30,000 crore each, it said.

Among services, catering is expected to account for ₹75,000 crore, followed by marriage venues, banquet halls and hotels at ₹60,000 crore. Event management and wedding planning, as well as floral decoration and wedding decor, are estimated at ₹37,500 crore each, it said.

As per the organisation, travel and transportation, music and entertainment services are projected at ₹30,000 crore each, while photography, videography and beauty services are expected to contribute ₹22,500 crore each.

CAIT said the wedding season is also expected to generate around 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities across sectors, including catering, decoration, photography, hospitality, transport, event management and beauty services.

Delhi-NCR is expected to see heightened commercial activity in markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Khari Baoli, among others, the traders' body said, adding that the region's wholesale markets also cater to buyers from neighbouring states.

CAIT further said wedding expenditure ranges from around ₹4-5 lakh for modest celebrations to ₹4-5 crore or more for premium weddings, with the spending benefiting businesses of different sizes.

The organisation estimated that the wedding business stood at ₹3.75 lakh crore across 32 lakh weddings in 2022, ₹4.74 lakh crore across 38 lakh weddings in 2023, ₹5.90 lakh crore across 48 lakh weddings in 2024 and ₹6.50 lakh crore across 46 lakh weddings in 2025.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said weddings contribute to economic activity by bringing together traders, manufacturers, artisans, small businesses and service providers.

The traders' body also called on consumers to prioritise Indian-made products and local businesses, saying the wedding season could support domestic manufacturing and small enterprises.

It said digital invitations, payments, AI-assisted planning, customised gifting and online wedding services were also creating new avenues for businesses in the sector.