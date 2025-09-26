55-year-old man shot at in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar

A 55-year-old man was shot at by two unidentified assailants near a park in south Delhi's Begumpur area on Friday morning, police said.A police control room (PCR) call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 9:53 am regarding the firing incident, they said.The injured has been identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, a resident of Begumpur, a senior police officer said. He suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.According to preliminary investigation, two men intercepted Kataria near the park, opened fire at him, and fled the spot on an unidentified motorcycle, police said.A case has been registered, and further legal action is being taken, police added.