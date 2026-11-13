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57th IFFI to be held in Goa from Nov 20, adopts ‘Stories Without Borders’ theme

The theme emphasises cinema’s role in bridging cultural and geographical differences through diverse stories and shared human experiences

Updated on: Nov 13, 2026, 07:08:38 IST
By Pragati Chawla
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The 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. The festival will follow the theme “Stories Without Borders”, highlighting cinema’s ability to connect audiences across cultures and geographies.

Curtain-Raiser Press Conference

The 2026 edition is expected to feature a diverse selection of Indian and international films. (Image sourced from PIB India)
The 2026 edition is expected to feature a diverse selection of Indian and international films. (Image sourced from PIB India)

The festival’s highlights, key programmes and major attractions will be unveiled at a curtain-raiser press conference in Goa on Friday.

Who Will Attend the Event

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant will attend the event along with secretary to the Union ministry of information and broadcasting Chanchal Kumar and chairperson of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) G Krishnakumar. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who is the festival director for the 2026 edition, will also be present.

Also Read: Battlefield: World War II battle documentary in Imphal premiered at IFFI Goa

IFFI’s Role and Programme

IFFI is one of the country’s major international film festivals which provides a platform for filmmakers from India and abroad to showcase their work and promote an understanding of different cultures through cinema. Its programme includes film screenings, retrospectives, workshops and discussions, encouraging cultural exchange among filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts.

The theme, “Stories Without Borders”, emphasises cinema’s role in bridging cultural and geographical differences through diverse stories and shared human experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the 57th edition of IFFI be held?

It will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

What is the theme of IFFI 2026?

The theme is “Stories Without Borders”.

Who is the festival director for the 2026 edition?

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is the festival director for the 2026 edition.
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