6 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur carried reward of 38 lakh: Police

Raipur: Six Maoists who were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Friday have been identified as senior cadres and carried a cumulative cash reward of Rs.38 lakh on their heads, police said on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

A statement released by Bastar police claimed that the deceased cadres belonged to Maoists’ People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military company number 6 and East Bastar division of Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Police on Friday claimed that seven Naxalites were killed in multiple gunfights near Gobel and Thulthuli villages in Narayanpur but on Saturday revised the toll and confirmed that six Maoists, including three women cadres, were killed in action.

The operation involving separate teams of security personnel and Chhattisgarh police was launched late at night on June 6 based on the inputs about the presence of Maoists in the PLGA military.

During the operation, at around 3pm on Friday, armed Maoists opened fire on security personnel in the forest near Bhatbeda-Battekal and Chhotetondebeda villages leading to the gunbattle, the police statement reads.

The intermittent cross-firing between separate teams of security personnel and Maoists in the area lasted for a long time, following which Maoists escaped into the forest taking cover of a hill, it said.

During the search of the site, the bodies of six uniform-clad Maoists were recovered from different places.

Besides, two 303 rifles, one 315-bore rifle, 10 BGL (barrel grenade launcher) shells, one SLR magazine, a cooker bomb, five bags and a huge cache of explosives, medicines, and items of daily use were also recovered from the spot, said inspector general of police (IG), Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

Blood stains were also found at the spot at several places, which show some other Naxalites were either killed or injured in the face-off.

Of the killed, four were identified as Masiya alias Mesiya Mandavi (32), sniper team commander and platoon no. 2 section ‘A’ commander, Ramesh Korram (29), deputy commander, Sanni alias Sundari, party member and Sajanti Poyam, member of PLGA military, the IG said, adding all four were carrying a reward of Rs.8 lakh each on their heads.

Another identified as Jailal Salaam was active as a Bayanar area committee member and carried a reward of Rs.5 lakh on his head, while Janani alias Janni (28) was carrying a reward of Rs.1 lakh, added the IG.