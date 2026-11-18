November 18 marks six months since the VD Satheesan-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government took over in Keralam. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan addresses a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI/File)

The Congress-led coalition was voted to power with a landslide majority of 102 seats in the 140-member House in the April-May elections, on the back of sustained discontent against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. Armed with several promises on the social welfare, health, and education fronts, the UDF's pledge to voters revolved around reducing corruption, ensuring greater decentralisation of power, and bringing transparency to governance.

Six months later, the government's report card indicates a mixed bag of results, with reasons for cheer as well as serious concerns ahead. Here are the hits and misses:

First, the positives Free bus rides for women - Titled ‘Priyadarshini’, the scheme offering free rides for women of all ages in the 'ordinary' class of KSRTC buses was inaugurated on June 15 by CM Satheesan, less than a month after the government assumed office.

No government in the past had promised free rides for any section of society on state-run buses.

Women could avail free rides for any distance in the 'ordinary' class of buses that ran on short-distance routes within a city or between two towns. The scheme was an instant hit, with 12.62 crore journeys being undertaken by women within three months. Daily ridership rose from 11.08 lakh in the first week to an average of 14 lakh in September, figures showed.

Elderly welfare initiatives - The UDF government, at its first cabinet meeting after assuming office, announced the decision to set up a separate department for the welfare of elderly persons in the state. Five months later, it successfully piloted a legislation in the Assembly that would protect senior citizens from abuse and harassment, ensure greater access to government services and carry out certification of home caregivers.

The legislation, passed unanimously in October, was the result of substantial demographic changes, a drop in fertility rates, and a surge in the elderly population. The initiatives are expected to improve the lives of senior citizens in the state.

Strong anti-drug campaign- Within days of taking over as home minister, Ramesh Chennithala, who had helmed the department earlier between 2014 and 2016, announced the launch of 'Operation Toofan' - a comprehensive statewide anti-drug campaign by the police department.

To be sure, the previous government led by Pinarayi Vijayan also conducted sustained campaigns against drugs. However, 'Operation Toofan' has proved to be much more comprehensive and on a wider scale.

Apart from raids and inspections, the operation also enlists students, youth and public figures as 'Toofan warriors' or ambassadors. 'Toofan Care' involves stepping up rehabilitation and counselling support for those struggling with drug addiction. As of November, over 15,000 persons were arrested and over 14,000 cases were registered.

Now, the negatives Indira guarantees still remain unfulfilled- Four of the five Indira guarantees, promised by the UDF during its election campaign, remain unfulfilled. They are assistance of ₹1000 for college-going girls, a hike in social welfare pensions to ₹3000, a comprehensive health insurance package of ₹25 lakh per family, and interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh for entrepreneurs.

The government has yet to accord financial sanction to any of these promises and has said it faces an acute fiscal crunch.

Power crisis- The first big challenge for the government presented itself in the form of a power crisis in September, when the demand for electricity surged amid weak rainfall, rising temperatures and higher consumption. With no long-term power agreements in place, the Satheesan administration had to resort to enforcing daily power cuts of 35 to 45 minutes, which didn't go over well with a large section of the public.

The power cuts severely affected life in households with children and sick people, hospitals, orphanages, day care centres, and old age homes. Result: The new government came across as helpless and incapable. While the crisis soon dissipated, the government's hesitation to sign new agreements with external players made for the wrong headlines.

Question marks on collective responsibility- UDF convenor Adoor Prakash sparked a row by claiming that the government was taking important decisions without taking the coalition leaders into confidence. He wrote to the AICC about a lack of consultations within the UDF and hinted at unilateral decision-making by the chief minister. He publicly called for a change in the CM's style of functioning.

There have been allegations that the CMO made important decisions on matters in the power and excise sectors without taking the concerned ministers into confidence. Such decisions have raised question marks about the chief minister's ability to take everyone along.

What analysts say The UDF government enjoyed a psychological advantage in the first six months of its term 'largely by default' as its tenure was constantly compared to the previous 10 years of the LDF rule marked by "rampant corruption and misappropriation of KIIFB funds", argued NP Chekutty, prominent journalist and former chairman of Calicut Press Club.

"But moving on, the LDF and its misdeeds won't be of much help to the UDF. The UDF will have to show some real progress, which doesn't look possible due to internal dissension in the Congress party. VD Satheesan was chosen as chief minister due to his perceived support among workers and the larger public. But he is losing that support very fast," Chekutty said.

He pointed out that rather than resort to populist measures, the state must find solutions to soaring youth unemployment, stagnant incomes, and dwindling tourist inflows.

J Prabhash, former professor of political science at Kerala University, concurred that the UDF government could have fared better but for the 'group fights' within the Congress.

He cited the scheme of free bus rides for women, affirmative measures in the health sector, and the rise in GST collection as outcomes of the UDF's positive politics.

"At the same time, the Congress doesn't appear to be united. The government hasn't been able to revise its liquor policy or reconstitute the higher education council. Probes have been ordered in various cases, but they are not reaching the next level. If the party was united, they could have brought in more concrete reforms," said the retired professor.