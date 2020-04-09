60-year-old Uttarakhand woman donates life’s savings of Rs 10 Lakh to PM Cares Fund for Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:50 IST

60-year-old widow from Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Thursday donated her life’s savings of Rs 10 lakhs to the PM Cares Fund which was set up last month to combat, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

Devaki Bhandari, a resident from Gauchar in Chamoli who is also a social worker told the local media that she decided to donate the money for the fight against coronavirus as she does not have children and lives a simple life.

“I had saved up around Rs 10 lakhs as fixed deposits and pension. I live in a small rented apartment and do not have many expenses. The money would be better used to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bhandari.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Her husband who died about eight years ago was a government employee.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat praised her for her donation and called it “selfless sacrifice”.

“In this land of India, we had only read the stories of great kings and their charity, but today we have seen it in person. Despite being alone Mrs. Bhandari has selflessly sacrificed everything, donating all her savings to India which she considers as her family and presented a great example before us,” said Rawat.

Rawat further said that the woman is a huge inspiration for all and every such effort will help the country fight against the deadly virus.

“This cooperation of Devaki ji will definitely work for our country and will help us get out of this difficult period,” the chief minister said.

Uttarakhand so far has reported 35 Covid-19 cases with the maximum cases being reported from Dehradun (18). Five have been discharged from hospitals.