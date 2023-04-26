6,448 schools selected for upgrade under PM-SHRI scheme

New Delhi: A total of 6,448 schools from 28 states and Union territories have been selected for upgradation under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme, with maximum institutions being from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, officials familiar with the development said on Tuesday. More than 200,000 eligible schools from across the country had applied for the first round of upgradation under the scheme through an online portal launched by the Union education ministry last November (HT Archive)

In September last year, the Union Cabinet approved the ₹27,360-crore scheme for upgradation of 14,500 schools across the country over the next five years. The scheme is expected to benefit 1.8 million students and ensure that schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

More than 200,000 eligible schools from across the country had applied for the first round of upgradation under the scheme through an online portal launched by the Union education ministry last November.

Officials at the ministry said the selection process for the first round of PM-SHRI schools was completed during a meeting of the expert committee for selection held last month.

“The 6,448 schools have been selected based on the challenge method for fulfilling certain criteria for the first round. Only the schools from the above benchmark schools fulfilled the conditions,” one of the officials said, requesting anonymity. “Schools of urban areas needed to score a minimum of 70%, whereas schools of rural areas needed to score a minimum 60% to be selected as PM-SHRI schools.”

According to data shared by the ministry, the maximum number of selected schools are from Uttar Pradesh (928), followed by Andhra Pradesh (662), Telangana (543), Maharashtra (516), Madhya Pradesh (416) and Rajasthan (402).

The selection process was divided into three stages. In the first stage, states and UTs had to sign MoUs agreeing to implement NEP in entirety, with the Centre laying down the commitments for supporting these schools for achieving specified quality assurance as PM-SHRI schools. In the second stage, schools eligible to be selected under the scheme were identified based on a prescribed minimum benchmark through the ministry’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data from the respective states. In the third stage, the selected schools had to compete for the PM-SHRI status.

The selection process was based on six broad parameters — curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment; access and infrastructure; human resources leadership; inclusive practices and gender equity; management, monitoring, and governance; and beneficiary satisfaction.

Among other states and UTs from where schools have been selected for PM-SHRI upgradation include Gujarat (274), Assam (266), Punjab (241), Jammu and Kashmir (233), Karnataka (129), and Haryana (124). Besides, 735 central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas and 317 Navodaya Vidyalayas have been selected under the scheme, according to the ministry data.

The Centre has also written to all these states seeking support for the successful implementation of the scheme.

“States/UTs are requested to prepare the Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP&B) proposals for the Project Approval Board (PAB) meetings. Further, States may also propose state matching shares as per the norms of the PM SHRI Scheme. States/UTs are also requested to designate a separate Single Nodal Agency (SNA) for funding of PM SHRI Scheme,” the ministry said in the letter sent earlier this month.

“The success of the PM SHRI scheme will depend upon the cooperation and coordination of all the States/UTs,” it added.

Meanwhile, all states and UTs barring seven non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states have signed MoUs with the Union education ministry to adopt the scheme. These seven states are Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. These schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room etc. which is inclusive and accessible, and they will also be developed as “green schools” with water conservation, waste recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure and integration of organic lifestyle in curriculum, according to a statement issued by the ministry last September.

