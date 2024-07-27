65 dead in rain-related incidents across Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Heavy rains have claimed 65 lives and left thousands others stranded in several parts of Gujarat since the onset of monsoon on June 15. NDRF in Gujarat carries out rescue operation of those stranded due to rains (Twitter Photo)

“The rain-related death toll so far has reached 65,” said an official of the state emergency operation centre (SEOC). “On July 24-25, 12 deaths were reported due to rains. These deaths are due to lightning, drowning and house collapses...”

On Thursday, three people lost their lives. Two days prior, nine fatalities were reported in Devbhumi Dwarka (3), Banaskantha (2), Kutch (2), Rajkot (1), and Surat (1), said officials. This included three women from the same family who died when a three-storey building collapsed in Devbhumi Dwarka.

Also Read: Rain triggers landslides, flooding across 4 states

According to a government official requesting anonymity, a total of 14,552 people were rehabilitated as of 4pm on Friday.

The Meteorological department has further predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts, including Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Panchmahal, Dohad, Vadodara, Chotta Udepur, Narmada, Baruch, Dang and Tapi on Saturday.

The MeT has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in eight districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.