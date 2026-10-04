71 years old Kuki man killed in arson in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

A 71-year-old man from the Kuki community was reportedly killed after unknown miscreants set on fire a paddy field at Leimakhong Khunkho in Kangpokpi district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Locals claimed that during the arson, Hemjang Haokip, a 71-year-old Kuki farmer, was allegedly burnt alive by the unknown miscreants (PTI/ Representative)

According to officials, the unknown miscreants set ablaze the paddy field during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

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Locals claimed that during the arson, Hemjang Haokip, a 71-year-old Kuki farmer, was allegedly burnt alive by the unknown miscreants while he was staying inside his hut set up at the paddy field.

For the past two days, Naga people have allegedly been preventing the Kuki people of Leimakhong-Khunkho from carrying out agricultural activities and are reportedly harassing them.

Moreover, People from Kangpokpi district are allegedly being stopped at various locations, and those proceeding to their fields and residences are reportedly being stopped and forced to return, officials said.

Police said a combined team of state and central forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) commando unit, has been deployed and has launched a search operation at Leimakhong Khunkho village.

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