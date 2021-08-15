75th Independence Day: Top quotes from PM Modi's address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the Red Fort as the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day. The speech, which lasted for more than 90 minutes, saw PM Modi make several key announcements. He also listed achievements of his government and laid out plans for the future.

Here are some top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

(1.) “India indebted to all its freedom fighters”: PM Modi said that today, as the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, it is remembering every personality who played a part in the freedom movement, and is indebted to them.

(2.) “We never lost our ambitions of being a free nation”: Remarking that India didn't forget the curse of slavery and desire for freedom for centuries, PM Modi said that despite wins and losses, the country never lost its ambition of being a free nation.

(3.) “Our Olympic athletes have inspired future generations”: He also lauded India's Olympic contingent which, which bagged record seven medals in the recently concluded Tokyo Games. The athletes, he said, have not only won hearts of all Indians, but have also inspired the coming generations.

(4.) “Can't forget pains of partition”: Calling partition the biggest tragedy of the past century, the Prime Minister remarked that while we celebrate our independence, we can't forget pains of partition.

Also Read | Modi says August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

(5.) “We need to move towards saturation”: PM Modi stressed that the country now needs to move towards saturation, i.e. 100% roads in 100% villages, 100% households with bank accounts, 100% beneficiaries with Aayushman Bharat cards and 100% beneficiaries with gas connections under Ujjwala Yojana.

(6.) “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”: PM Modi made an addition to his popular slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.” The latest entrant to this group is “Sabka Prayas.”

Also Read | PM Modi coins new mantra, adds Sabka Prayas to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

(7.) “Manufacturers are ambassadors of Make In India”: He explained to manufacturers that products sent by them abroad are not just products, but India's reputation is associated with them. Hence, he said, each product manufactured by them, is an ambassador of Make in India.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India in wonderful clip

(8.) “Want small farmers to be nation's pride”: Prime Minister Modi said that all previous policies did not focus enough on small farmers. Hence, all decisions are now being taken keeping in mind interests of such farmers. “Our dream is that our small farmers become nation's pride,” he remarked.

(9.) “This is can do generation”: PM Modi further said that he is no fortune teller, but believes in hard work, as well as youngsters, daughters, farmers and professionals of the country. The current generation, he said, is “can do generation.”