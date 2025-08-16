Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
7-year-old boy falls in northeast Delhi drain, rescue efforts on: Cops

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 16, 2025 08:14 am IST

The incident occurred near Lakdi Market Puliya in Welcome. Alerted by passersby, a team from the local police station quickly reached the spot.

New Delhi: A seven-year-old child allegedly fell into a drain in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, while trying to catch a kite on Friday, police said.

A seven-year-old child allegedly fell into a drain in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, while trying to catch a kite. (Pic used for representation)(HT file photo)
The child, however, had not been found till the time of going to print.

“The incident took place near the Lakdi Market Puliya in Welcome. After passersby informed the police, a team from Welcome police station reached the spot. The DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority) was informed and a search and rescue operation was initiated. However, due to darkness in the evening, the operation was suspended and will resume tomorrow morning,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) northeast Ashish Mishra, said on Friday.

