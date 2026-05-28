8 arrested for attack on ED officials after raid at ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the violent attack on vehicles belonging to ED officials, who had raided the rented house of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day earlier, state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said on Thursday. LDF activists attack the vehicle carrying Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after raid at former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence (PTI)

Speaking to reporters after meeting Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala at his residence, Chandrasekhar said the investigation into the incident is on the right track and that more people involved in the violence have been identified.

The police chief said he had discussed with the Home Minister regarding the issue of violence against raid teams. "He has directed to take strong action against the culprits," Chandrasekhar said.

"Eight accused have been arrested, and we have identified more people," he added.

He said adequate police personnel had been deployed at various locations near Vijayan's residence after receiving information about the Enforcement Directorate raid.

Chandrasekhar said the police had not received prior information about the raid.

"They (the ED) did not inform us, but once the operation began, we took action and deployed security," he said.

Around 300 people have been booked by the Kerala Police following the alleged attack on ED officials and security personnel.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint, and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.

Among the most serious charges is the attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, or life imprisonment if severe injuries are caused.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered by the Museum Police Station, alleges that some members of the crowd attacked officers travelling with the Enforcement Directorate team using sticks, injuring one officer on the hand.

Stones and bricks were allegedly thrown at the vehicles, seriously injuring the driver of one of the cars.

Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Kerala Police, who tried to bring the situation under control, were also attacked, according to the FIR.

Several officers suffered injuries during the violence.

Police said the attackers also damaged official vehicles, causing losses estimated at around ₹3 lakh.

Officials said the accused persons were identifiable, though arrests had not yet been made and the investigation was continuing.

The ED raids were linked to financial dealings between Vijayan's daughter's firm and a sand mining company.

A total of 10 premises in Kerala, including Vijayan's rented house at Bakery Junction and his permanent residence in Kannur, were raided by the ED on Wednesday as part of its investigation into his daughter Veena T in the CMRL money laundering case.