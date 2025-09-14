8 students in Odisha hospitalised after eyes sealed with Fevikwik

At least eight students from a state-run Tribal Welfare Residential School in Odisha’s Kandhamal district were hospitalised on Friday after their eyes were allegedly sealed with adhesive by fellow students when they were sleeping, PTI reported on Friday, citing the police. The incident occurred at the Sevashram school in Salaguda. (Image for representation/Reuters)

The incident occurred at the Sevashram school in Salaguda. The boys, around 12 years old and enrolled in Classes 4 and 5, were first taken to the primary health centre in Gochhapada.

According to the police, seven of them were later referred to the district headquarters hospital in Phulbani for advanced care, while one was discharged after he could open his eyes.

"Around 7 am, I visited the hostel and found that eight students were unable to open their eyes. Later, I found out that some students applied an adhesive on their eyes," teacher Premalata Sahoo said, according to PTI.

The teacher said she helped the students brush their teeth and feed them breakfast before taking them to the nearby primary health centre.

"We do not know whether there is any criminality behind this, but suspect that some students did it for fun. We are inquiring into the matter," Sahoo added.

According to a report in India Today, the incident was allegedly caused by classmates who poured Fevikwik, a strong adhesive, into the students’ eyes while they were asleep.

The doctors said that the adhesive caused significant eye damage, but timely medical attention prevented a permanent loss of vision for the children, NDTV reported.

Following the incident, the district administration in Kandhamal suspended the school's headmaster, Manoranjan Sahu, on charges of negligence.

A high-level probe has also been launched to determine how such an incident took place. The students' parents and local leaders have also demanded stringent action against those repsonsible.

Meanwhile, local sarpanch Rohit Kahanra blamed the school teachers for the incident.