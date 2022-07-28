84k CAPF vacancies to be filled by Dec 2023: Centre

A total of 84,405 posts are vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and will likely be filled by December next year, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

CAPF comprises the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles. Its total strength is 1,005,779.

Of the 84,405 vacancies, the maximum (29,985) are available in CRPF, Rai said in a written response to a query by YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy.

There are 19,254 vacancies in BSF, 11,402 in SSB, 10,918 in CISF, 3,187 in ITBP and 9,659 in the Assam Rifles, he said.

Vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifles are filled through various methods of recruitment, promotion, deputation, etc, as per provisions of the respective Recruitment Rules. Agencies including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are involved in the process, apart from holding recruitment rallies and conducting departmental examinations.

Amid nationwide protests last month against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has decided to reserve 10% vacancies in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ‘Agniveers’ after their four years of service in the armed forces. This is in addition to the already existing 10% reservation for ex-servicemen in CAPFs.

“In January 2016, it was decided to reserve 33% posts at constable level for being filled by women in CRPF and CISF to begin with and 14-15% posts at constable level in border guarding forces i.e., BSF, SSB and ITBP,” Rai informed the House.

The examination for filling up 25,271 posts of constable (general duty) has already been conducted, he added.