8,931 days and counting: PM Narendra Modi is India's longest-serving head of government

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the PM, saying, “Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji.” “With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen,” he said on X.

Union home minister Amit Shah described the development as “a milestone rooted in service, hard work and unwavering commitment”. In a post on X, Shah said: “PM Modi Ji’s 8,931 days in public life, first as Gujarat CM and now as Prime Minister reflect a deep dedication to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen.”

With 8,931 days as head of government — spanning his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and as Prime Minister — Modi edged past Chamling’s record of 8,930 days, marking a significant moment in India’s political history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling in total days in office, a milestone that drew praise from senior members of his cabinet and top leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal termed the milestone a “matter of pride”, noting that Modi’s journey in public life “reflects an unwavering commitment to inclusive development”. In his X post, Goyal said: “...His journey of Jan Seva reflects an unwavering commitment to inclusive development. Rooted in hard work and firm resolve towards nation-building, his years in public service continue to strengthen India’s growth story.”

BJP chief Nitin Nabin hailed the milestone, saying in a post on X in Hindi: “Under his leadership, India’s global stature has risen, and “Viksit Bharat” has been established as a national campaign rooted in public participation. Inspired by the spirit of “Nation First,” this tenure sets numerous high standards, serving as an inspiration for us all.”

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The milestone underscores Modi’s long and continuous tenure in executive office, which now extends close to 25 years. Before moving to the national stage, he served as Gujarat’s chief minister for over a decade, becoming one of the state’s longest-serving leaders. He is also the PM with the longest prior experience as a chief minister and the first to have been born after Independence.

Modi has led the BJP to three consecutive victories in the Lok Sabha elections — in 2014, 2019 and 2024 — consolidating his position as one of India’s most enduring political leaders.

Reflecting on his journey last year, when he entered the 25th year as head of government, Modi recalled taking oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001 under “very testing circumstances”, including a devastating earthquake, droughts and political instability.

“It has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to national development,” Modi had said, adding that those early challenges strengthened his resolve to rebuild Gujarat. He described the state’s transformation during his tenure as the emergence of a “powerhouse of good governance”, citing progress in agriculture, industry and infrastructure.

He also pointed to the political context ahead of the 2014 general elections, when he was named the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate in 2013, a period he described as one marked by a “crisis of trust and governance”. Modi credited voters for giving his party a decisive mandate.