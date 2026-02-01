9 years of love and 2 months of marriage, yet UP man killed by wife and in-laws

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly allegedly strangled her husband to death while her parents and brother held the man down. The accused claimed that frequent altercations over financial matters led to bitterness between the couple. (PTI file photo for representation)

According to the police officials quoted by news agency PTI, the woman’s family later hanged the man’s body from a window grill with a muffler to make it appear like suicide.

The cops said that the woman and her parents were arrested after the postmortem report suggested strangulation to be the cause of death, ruling out suicide.

The man’s body found hanging According to Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj Srivastava, the body of the man, identified as 33-year-old Jitendra Kumar Yadav, a native of Bhaupora in Etawah district, was found hanging at his rented house under Izzat Nagar police station area in UP’s Bareilly on January 26.

Jitendra was a contract employee at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), and was living at the house in Girja Shankar Colony, Kailashpuram, with his wife, identified as Jyoti.

The man’s death was initially reported as a suicide. However, based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Ajay Kumar, a case was registered against Jyoti and three others for abetment to suicide, and a postmortem examination was conducted.

"The postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation," the CO told PTI, adding that the accused were subsequently charged with murder.

Police arrested Jyoti, her father Kalicharan and her mother Chameli, residents of Durga Nagar locality, on Saturday. Jyoti's brother, Deepak, is also an accused, and efforts are underway to trace him.

What led to the killing? The accused, Jyoti, allegedly told police during interrogation that she and Jitendra had known each other since their student days and had married last year, just a couple of months ago, with the consent of their families, after nine years of dating, NDTV reported.

According to the police, the deceased was working on a contract basis at IVRI, while the accused, Jyoti, was employed as a contract bus conductor with the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation.

The accused claimed that frequent altercations over financial matters led to bitterness between the couple.

During one such quarrel, she informed her parents, following which her father, mother and brother reached the house.

Jyoti confessed that during the scuffle, her parents and brother held Jitendra's hands and legs, while she strangled him in a fit of rage

The investigators said that the family allegedly tied his body with a muffler to the window grill to stage a suicide after he stopped responding and then raised an alarm to mislead neighbours.

The police said that a detailed probe is on in the matter.