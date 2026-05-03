9-year-old shot dead in Kasganj after refusing to fetch water for man

A 9-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead on Friday night when he refused to fetch water demanded by a man who was having liquor during a ceremony organised at a house in Kasganj district. Sambhal, Mar 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police SIT team arrives at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, to hand over a notice, in Sambhal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The accused absconded from the spot but was later arrested and identified as Dhanesh Yadav, who has been booked at the Sahwar police station of Kasganj district. The boy died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of AMU, Aligarh on Saturday and the accused was arrested soon after.

Govind Vallabh Sharma, the in-charge of the Sahawar police station, informed that Sukhveer Singh, father of the deceased boy Yashpal, had complained that the accused Dhanesh Yadav had asked his son Yashpal for water he required for having liquor during a ceremony organised in the village, but when the boy denied, the accused Dhanesh Yadav fired at the boy and absconded.

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Shahida Nasreen, the Circle Officer (Sahawar) at Kasganj, informed that the incident took place during a ‘namkaran’ (naming) ceremony at a house in village Yakutganj within the limits of Sahawar police station of Kasganj district on the night of May 1 and May 2, when information was received at Sahawar police station about a boy being shot at. " Nasreen informed.

‘On reaching the village, the police team came to know that the accused Dhanesh Yadav had allegedly shot the 9-year-old boy Yashpal, son of Sukhveer. The injured boy was rushed to District Hospital in Kasganj, but in view of deteriorating condition, the injured boy was referred to JN Medical College at Aligarh, where he died on Saturday, informed CO Sahawar Nasreen.

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The case was registered as crime case no. 145/2026 under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sahawar police station of Kasganj district. However, with the death of the boy, section 103(1) for murder was incorporated against the absconding accused, who was later arrested on Saturday from Kasganj district. Police recovered arms from the accused, who was arrested and sent to jail after being presented in Court.

Sukhveer had reached the village on Friday night with his son, Yashpal, to attend a naming ceremony for a child born at the house of Jasveer Gola in the village of Yakutganj. The accused Dhanesh Yadav was also at the ceremony and was having liquor. It is alleged that Yadav asked the boy, Yashpal, to fetch water, but the boy denied. The infuriated Dhanesh Yadav allegedly fired at boy Yashpal in the abdomen.