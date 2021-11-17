A day after major fall, India’s daily Covid tally up again with 10,197 new cases

India's daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up again on Wednesday after 10,197 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s caseload to 34,466,598, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Kerala reported 5,516 Covid-19 infections, 6,705 recoveries and 39 related deaths.

More than 300 patients died and 12,134 recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s data showed. With this, the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries climbed to 464,153 and 33,873,890. Active cases of Covid-19 in India have dropped to 128,555 and have been the lowest in 527 days.

Wednesday's case count is 1,332 higher than that of Tuesday's when 8,865 people were detected as Covid-19 positive, the lowest single-day tally in 287 days. The toll on Wednesday is also 104 more than that of Tuesday's when 104 people died.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 627,016,336 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,242,177 were tested in the last 24 hours.

The country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.13 billion. Of the total doses administered, 381,155,604 people have received both vaccine doses and the remaining 755,724,081 are partially vaccinated against Covid-19. More than 6.7 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a meeting with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society groups and development partners to discuss ways to take the Centre's "Har Ghar Dastak" vaccination drive across the country.

During Tuesday's meeting, Mandaviya suggested that stickers should be given to notify the fully vaccinated status of families, which he said would encourage the uptake of vaccines among the country's population.

The “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign was launched for those people who are yet to take the dose and those whose second dose is overdue.