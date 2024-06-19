A salty survival story from a scalding Rajasthan summer

It is 8am, two hours after sunrise, and yet 40-year-old Uzman Khan’s movements have a sense of practised trepidation. First, the only body part he dips in to the shimmering saline water in front of him is his toe. He retracts quickly — the water is scalding, and pain emanates through the burnt pores of his wrinkled feet. But this is his job, one he has done for two decades. He takes a deep breath, steps into the ankle-deep water and stands stock still for a few seconds as his body adapts to the searing temperature. And then he begins to move, quickly and more urgently — spade in hand, he begins to shovel salt that lies beneath the water; salt that is the sustenance for families like his; salt that keeps Phalodi afloat.

Rajasthan is India’s third largest salt-producing state. But unlike Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, much of its extraction comes from saline groundwater found in Phalodi, and the Sambhar lake. (HT Photo)