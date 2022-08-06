Aaditya Thackeray explains why he joined politics: 'Not the murky, dirty...'

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday made an Instagram post where he said he got into politics because of sustainable development works. In a jab at chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote, "Not the murky, dirty politics of treachery we are seeing today. Let them indulge in it, we will stand to serve the people." Aaditya posted these comments on Instagram with photos of his visit to the coastal road. Also Read: Aaditya Thackeray pauses his speech during azaan. Watch

"I have witnessed the coastal road progress very closely, ever since first proposed by Uddhav Thackeray ji, from its technical surveys and bhoomi pujan, to weekly meetings of ours to ensure its speedy completion," he wrote.

Aaditya Thackeray's jibe at the Shinde camp on Instagram.

"The coastal road work visit reminded me that this is why I got into politics: sustainable development," the former state environment minister said.

Aaditya Thackeray's comments come as the Eknath Shinde camp and the Uddhav Thackeray camp are fighting it out at the Supreme Court for the name and the symbol of the Shiv Sena - in a battle to become the 'real' Shiv Sena.

Aaditya Thackeray has been touring across Maharashtra addressing Shiv Sena workers as the political crisis goes on. As Mumbai faced heavy rain, Aaditya Thackeray was seen on his toes for inspection.

In his addresses, Aaditya Thackeray earlier said how his father Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed at a time when he was hospitalised. Predicting a mid-term election, Aaditya also said that the Shinde government will not be able to complete the rest of the term.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra MLA Deepak Kesarkar claimed that Uddhav Thackeray was ready to ally with the BJP even after the rebellion, had the rebel Sena MLAs dumped Eknath Shinde -- which the rebel Senas did not agree to.

