Home / India News / Aaditya Thackeray explains why he joined politics: 'Not the murky, dirty...'

Aaditya Thackeray explains why he joined politics: 'Not the murky, dirty...'

india news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Aaditya Thackeray said he did not choose politics for the ‘politics of treachery’ in a swipe at the Shinde camp which is now fighting against the Uddhav camp in the Supreme Court for Shiv Sena's name and symbol. 
Aaditya Thackeray said he did not join politics for the ‘murky, dirty politics of treachery’.&nbsp;(HT PHOTO)
Aaditya Thackeray said he did not join politics for the ‘murky, dirty politics of treachery’. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday made an Instagram post where he said he got into politics because of sustainable development works. In a jab at chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote, "Not the murky, dirty politics of treachery we are seeing today. Let them indulge in it, we will stand to serve the people." Aaditya posted these comments on Instagram with photos of his visit to the coastal road. Also Read: Aaditya Thackeray pauses his speech during azaan. Watch

"I have witnessed the coastal road progress very closely, ever since first proposed by Uddhav Thackeray ji, from its technical surveys and bhoomi pujan, to weekly meetings of ours to ensure its speedy completion," he wrote.

Aaditya Thackeray's jibe at the Shinde camp on Instagram.&nbsp;
Aaditya Thackeray's jibe at the Shinde camp on Instagram. 

"The coastal road work visit reminded me that this is why I got into politics: sustainable development," the former state environment minister said.

Aaditya Thackeray's comments come as the Eknath Shinde camp and the Uddhav Thackeray camp are fighting it out at the Supreme Court for the name and the symbol of the Shiv Sena - in a battle to become the 'real' Shiv Sena.

Aaditya Thackeray has been touring across Maharashtra addressing Shiv Sena workers as the political crisis goes on. As Mumbai faced heavy rain, Aaditya Thackeray was seen on his toes for inspection.

In his addresses, Aaditya Thackeray earlier said how his father Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed at a time when he was hospitalised. Predicting a mid-term election, Aaditya also said that the Shinde government will not be able to complete the rest of the term.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra MLA Deepak Kesarkar claimed that Uddhav Thackeray was ready to ally with the BJP even after the rebellion, had the rebel Sena MLAs dumped Eknath Shinde -- which the rebel Senas did not agree to.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aaditya thackeray uddhav thackeray
aaditya thackeray uddhav thackeray
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out