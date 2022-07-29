Home / India News / Aaditya Thackeray pauses his speech during azaan. Watch

india news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 01:25 PM IST
In the video, Aaditya Thackeray can be seen speaking when azaan began. Then he said he will stop his speech for 2 minutes because of azaan. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A video of Maharashtra former minister Aaditya Thackeray pausing his speech for a few minutes during azaan has emerged on social media and is going viral. The incident took place in Mumbai's Chandivali on Friday, according to local media. Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Chandivali was part of his 'Nishtha Yatra' which he embarked on a week ago – travelling to various parts of Maharashtra to interact with the Shiv Sena workers.

As seen in the video, Aaditya Thackeray was speaking when azaan began and then he took a pause for two minutes as the azaan went on. Then he resumed his speech again.

During the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, triggered by Raj Thackeray and his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, Aaditya Thackeray was against the controversy. "Loudspeakers should be used to create awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential commodities," he had said at that time.

Following the rebellion of Eknath Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray which led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Aaditya Thackeray started his outreach campaign where he is highlighting how Uddhav Thackeray has been backstabbed when he ill. At a recent campaign, Aaditya Thackeray predicted the collapse of the Shinde government and said, "Mark my words.. this government will soon collapse and Maharashtra will have to face mid-term polls."

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

aaditya thackeray loudspeaker
