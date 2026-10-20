AAP claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stopped at airport for 3 hrs: 'Centre's arrogance must end'

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday claimed that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was stopped at an "Indian Airport for around 3 hours".

AAP claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stopped at the airport for 3 hours. (File Photo/PTI)

Speaking about the incident, Bharadwaj, in a post on X, said, “Mann Saab stopped at Indian Airport for around 3 hours.”

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Bharadwaj further mentioned that Mann went to Paris, France, to launch Punjab's products.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann went to Paris to launch Punjab’s products at Paris. This was after he challenged Centre’s not granting him the NOC," he added.

"This arrogance of Centre must end. Even Ravan’s arrogance ended on Dussehra," Bharadwaj said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Punjab: Mann meets Khattar, seeks uninterrupted power, coal supplies Mann at SIAL Paris {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Punjab: Mann meets Khattar, seeks uninterrupted power, coal supplies Mann at SIAL Paris {{/usCountry}}

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Mann on Sunday launched two new products under MARKFED’s SOHNA brand at Salon International de l’Alimentation (SIAL) Paris, 2026, as previously reported by HT.

"It is a matter of great pride for the farmers and cooperative institutions of Punjab. Today, we inaugurated the MARKFED stall at the ongoing international food exhibition ‘SIAL Paris’ and launched two new products under our ‘SOHNA’ brand," Mann said.

Also Read | ‘Birthday vacation in Paris?’ Opposition questions Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s France trip

BJP on Punjab CM Mann’s France trip

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A political controversy had erupted in Punjab following chief minister Mann's visit to France.

The Opposition leaders said that the CM left for a foreign tour at a time when the state was facing a grave drug crisis.

Launching a sharp attack on the state government, BJP MP Tarun Chugh slammed CM Mann's visit to France, alleging that the Chief Minister opted to travel abroad with his wife to celebrate his birthday at a time when all of Punjab is engulfed in a crisis.

"Due to the incompetence of the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Bhagwant Mann, the monster of drug abuse is devouring the youth of Punjab. Every day, in streets and villages, lives are being lost to drugs. Those who dare to oppose the drug menace are being murdered in broad daylight in public markets," he said.

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"Punjab is burning in the fire of drug addiction; law and order have completely collapsed...23 police stations have been targeted in grenade attacks, and even police personnel feel unsafe while in uniform," he added.

Targeting the AAP government the BJP leader further stated, "At a time when all of Punjab is engulfed in a raging crisis, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has chosen to travel to France with his wife to celebrate his birthday. This is a deeply distressing situation. If this is an official state visit, how is his wife accompanying him? In reality, a birthday party is being hosted in France under the guise of an official state visit..."

Meanwhile, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu posted on X, "Paris Official Visit or Birthday Vacation? Bhagwant Mann’s birthday trip to Paris—in whose name, and at whose expense?"

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"Family in the delegation: Who is paying for his wife’s travel and stay—Punjab’s taxpayers," the leader added.

Questioning about the invitation from France, he added, "Where is France’s invitation? The invitation is reportedly for MARKFED to participate in SIAL. Why does the CM need to fly to Paris?"

"Punjab’s treasury is not a family holiday fund! Bhagwant Mann must disclose the purpose, expenses and official invitation. Punjab deserves answers, not excuses," the leader said.