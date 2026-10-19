Matter of great pride for our farmers: Mann at SIAL Paris

Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched two new products under MARKFED’s SOHNA brand — chickpeas in brine (chitte chhole) and red kidney beans in brine (rajmah) — at Salon International de l’Alimentation (SIAL) Paris, 2026. SIAL is one of the world’s leading international food and beverage exhibitions. Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched two new products under MARKFED’s SOHNA brand — chickpeas in brine (chitte chhole) and red kidney beans in brine (rajmah) — at Salon International de l’Alimentation (SIAL) Paris, 2026.

Mann inaugurated MARKFED’s stall at the India Pavilion during the exhibition, showcasing Punjab’s agricultural produce, traditional cuisine and food-processing capabilities.

The launch of the two new products marks an expansion of MARKFED’s ready-to-use canned food portfolio, catering to international demand for convenient food products while creating opportunities to take Punjab’s agricultural produce to new markets. The products, comprising chickpeas and red kidney beans preserved in brine, complement MARKFED’s existing range of Punjabi ready-to-eat dishes and processed food products under the SOHNA brand.

Mann said: “It is a matter of great pride for the farmers and cooperative institutions of Punjab. Today, we inaugurated the MARKFED stall at the ongoing international food exhibition ‘SIAL Paris’ and launched two new products under our ‘SOHNA’ brand. Now, people from all over the world will be able to enjoy the taste of Punjab’s canned chickpeas in brine and red kidney beans in brine. Our main objective is to take Punjab’s products to international markets, so that our farmers’ income can increase and Punjabi products can establish their identity worldwide.”

“Our farmers, entrepreneurs and industries have tremendous potential to compete in international markets. Through initiatives like SIAL Paris, we are opening new doors for Punjab’s products, creating global business linkages and bringing international opportunities closer to our people,” he said.

The product range showcased at SIAL Paris includes ready-to-eat Punjabi dishes such as sarson ka saag, dal makhani, rajmah, kari pakora, Amritsari chana and other traditional preparations.