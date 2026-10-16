Punjab: Mann meets Khattar, seeks uninterrupted power, coal supplies

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar and said the Centre had assured Punjab of uninterrupted power and coal supplies. The chief minister said issues concerning Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), particularly coal supply and electricity, were also discussed. (HT Photo)

Emphasising that Punjab would supply 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice to the central pool this year, the chief minister stressed that reliable electricity is essential for the state to sustain its contribution to the nation’s food reserves.

“The Union minister has accepted almost all our demands and assured us of an uninterrupted supply of electricity and coal. We, in turn, reaffirmed our commitment that Punjab will continue to make a significant contribution to the nation’s food reserves,” Mann said.

The chief minister said issues concerning Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), particularly coal supply and electricity, were also discussed.

“Our priority is to ensure that Punjab faces no shortage of coal or electricity and that power generation continues without disruption. Uninterrupted electricity is essential for producing such a huge quantity of foodgrain,” he said.

He also raised concerns over repeated National Green Tribunal (NGT) notices concerning the Shahpur Kandi Dam and said the state government was in touch with Coal India and the Jharkhand Government to ensure steady coal supplies from the Pachhwara coal mines.

The chief minister said he had invited the power minister to visit the Ranjit Sagar and Shahpur Kandi dam projects in Punjab. Once a dam is constructed, the state should not have to face repeated notices from environmental authorities or the NGT, he said, adding that they receive one notice or another almost every year concerning the ongoing project, which creates unnecessary difficulties.

“Punjab contributes around 40% of the country’s hydropower generation. We discussed these issues with the power minister because the smooth functioning and development of our hydropower projects are important for the state as well as the country,” he said. (With inputs from Agencies)