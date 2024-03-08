AAP launches national poll campaign ‘Sansad Me Bhi Kejriwal’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-centric national poll campaign titled “Sansad Me Bhi Kejriwal, Toh Delhi Hogi Aur Khushhal”, saying victory of all seven National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidates in Delhi will give him more strength to work for the people. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the campaign. (PTI)

Kejriwal listed his government’s work such as improvement in education and healthcare services, and appealed to people to vote for INDIA bloc candidates. “But when I was doing all this work, the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], the LG [lieutenant governor], and the Centre tried to stop all the good work,” he said at a function for the launch of the campaign in presence of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

“They hate the 20 million people of Delhi because you have elected an ordinary person as the chief minister three times. Seven years ago, MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi], which was then under BJP’s control, demolished a Mohalla Clinic we established.”

He said they have installed the largest number of CCTV cameras within five years. He added when the LG stalled the installation of the cameras, they protested and got the scheme approved. “They stopped the supply of medicines, and tests at Mohalla Clinics, free yoga classes, and the Farishtey scheme [for road accident victims] which saved 23,000 people. I went to the SC [Supreme Court] and got the Farishtey scheme restarted. I got the medicines and tests restarted in the Mohalla Clinics. Where were the seven [BJP] MPs [members of Parliament] when it was all happening?” Kejriwal asked, alleging that the BJP MPs from Delhi got the work stopped.

The AAP and Congress, the key constituents of the INDIA bloc, have agreed to contest the national elections together in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Goa. They will contest the polls separately in AAP-ruled Punjab. Congress is contesting three seats in Delhi and the AAP remaining four. The AAP candidates have started public outreach.

At the campaign launch function, where all AAP candidates were present, Mann appealed to people not to vote for the BJP.

Kejriwal also released pamphlets listing the works of the AAP government such as free pilgrimage, free bus rides for women, free electricity, and those done in the education and healthcare sectors. AAP workers will distribute the pamphlets, which also list the challenges the AAP government faced.

Kejriwal underlined he needs MPs in the Lok Sabha to fight the BJP and get the work of the people of Delhi done. “I approved the electricity subsidy with a lot of difficulty. People will continue to get free electricity for the next year. I am currently single-handedly fighting with the LG, the Centre, and the BJP. If you call me your son, then you cannot leave your son alone. I appeal to you to strengthen the hands of your son,” said Kejriwal.

He said he has been able to work for the people only because they gave him an overwhelming majority. “Otherwise the BJP would have toppled the AAP government,” he said. “The way you strengthened my hands in the assembly. Now, strengthen my position in the Parliament. ...will get the works done which are stopped by the Centre, or the LG.”

AAP has 62 lawmakers in the 70-member Delhi assembly and the BJP eight. The BJP swept the last Lok Sabha polls in the Capital winning all seven Lok Sabha seats.

Kejriwal said AAP workers will go to every household two to three times seeking votes before the Lok Sabha elections. “AAP volunteers and I will come to your house... The BJP is saying they are going to get 370 seats. They do not need the votes of the people. They are arrogant. I love you, I need your votes. Give your votes to the person who needs your votes.”

He referred to the ₹1000 monthly financial assistance scheme for Delhi’s women and said many unbelievable works have been done over the last 10 years. “No one thought that 24X7 free electricity could be provided. Under Kejriwal, many more miracles may happen. I have not just announced the ₹1000 scheme. It has been passed in the Delhi assembly. The budget has been earmarked, and I will get this implemented.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed AAP’s campaign slogan as ridiculous. “AAP has a majority government in Delhi, but despite that, it has not been able to muster the courage to contest elections on all seven seats of Delhi, and is having Parliament dream. The AAP has insulted the people of Delhi by forming an alliance with Congress against which it established itself calling the Congress leaders corrupt.” He added despite getting two terms, the AAP leaders chose to make only their lives happy by indulging in corrupt practices.