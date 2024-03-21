AAP leaders slam BJP, ED over raids at CM Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the BJP and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a team of the federal agency arrived at the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening in connection with the 2021 Delhi excise case. AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said large scale protests were likely if chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is arrested. (HT photo.)

Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are already in jail for their alleged involvement in the case.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi, speaking to the press outside the CM’s residence, said: “I believe that people from all over Delhi will pour out into the streets if attempts to arrest Arvind Kejriwal is made. The people of Delhi love Kejriwal and consider him as their family member. PM Narendra Modi is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal. It is clear that ED and BJP do not respect the courts. When the court has sent a notice, why they cannot wait for the next date. It is a political conspiracy.”

Several AAP leaders including ministers and MLAs also arrived outside CM’s residence and voiced their protest against ED’s action.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place outside Kejriwal’s residence with AAP ministers not being allowed to go inside the residential complex. By late evening, roads leading to the CM’s residence were cordoned off and security personnel from Delhi Police as well as paramilitary personnel were deployed in and around to maintain law and order.

Senior AAP leaders criticised PM Narendra Modi over ED’s action. “It is the desperation of Modi. They cannot defeat Kejriwal that is why they want to keep Arvind Kejriwal out of the Lok Sabha elections. Modi does not have a counter to Arvind Kejriwal. He is misusing the ED to harass Kejriwal and is trying to keep him out of election. After two years investigation not a single rupee has been recovered from the excise case,” said AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.

“All efforts are underway to arrest the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who is providing world class education-health-electricity-water facilities in Delhi. Arresting him just before the elections in a case that has been going on for 2 years shows political conspiracy. The whole of Delhi and the whole country is with Kejriwal,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said.

“It appears that ED has raided the residence of chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal). No one is being allowed to go inside the CM residence. It appears that they are fully prepared to arrest the CM. The people of Delhi are watching, we will not remain silent,” AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

“The search operation is going on inside CM residence. The phones of CM Arvind Kejriwal have been taken away. It is an attempt of the Centre to crush the AAP. They can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but they cannot arrest his thoughts,” said Bharadwaj.

Earlier in the day Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the court has clearly said Kejriwal should appear before the ED. “The fear of arrest in CM Arvind Kejriwal makes his involvement in the liquor scam evident. The way Arvind Kejriwal is behaving regarding the ED summons, if every accused in the country behaves similarly, then there will be no meaning of legal processes in the country. Despite continuous court hearings, he is not getting any relief, but Kejriwal is avoiding appearing before the ED. Until a few days ago, those who were calling the ED summons illegal are now pleading with the ED not to arrest them,” Sachdeva said.