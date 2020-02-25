e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / AAP MLAs camp outside LG Baijal’s house, leave after assured of adequate police force in violence-hit Delhi areas

AAP MLAs camp outside LG Baijal’s house, leave after assured of adequate police force in violence-hit Delhi areas

The legislators had camped outside the LG House seeking an appointment with Baijal for the deployment of sufficient police force in the areas hit by violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 05:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rai said they are leaving for now and if any incident takes place, AAP MLAs will go to the LG House again.
Rai said they are leaving for now and if any incident takes place, AAP MLAs will go to the LG House again.(Photo: Twitter/ AapKaGopalRai)
         

After waiting for over two hours outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and AAP MLAs met a top police officer who assured them that sufficient police personnel will be deployed in the violence-hit northeast Delhi areas.

The legislators had camped outside the LG House seeking an appointment with Baijal for the deployment of sufficient police force in the areas hit by violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Special Commissioner of Police Rajesh Khurana met the AAP MLAs as the representative of the LG and assured them that adequate security will be deployed in the vulnerable areas, Rai, who is the Delhi Environment Minister, said on Twitter.

Rai said they are leaving for now and if any incident takes place, AAP MLAs will go to the LG House again. The AAP legislators who camped outside the LG House for over two hours included Dilip Pandey, Sanjeev Jha and Akhilesh Pati Tripathi. A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump besides hurling stones.

tags
top news
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
On Day 2 of India visit, Modi and Trump to get down to business
Pak human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir in UN speech today
Pak human rights minister may raise Jammu and Kashmir in UN speech today
Class-action suits, mediation set to give teeth to consumer laws
Class-action suits, mediation set to give teeth to consumer laws
Sonia Gandhi not invited, Congress to skip state banquet
Sonia Gandhi not invited, Congress to skip state banquet
4, including cop, die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
4, including cop, die in east Delhi violence over amended citizenship law
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
Donald Trump mentions DDLJ in speech, SRK fans can’t keep calm
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
6 hugs, spectacular welcome and awe-inspiring Taj Mahal on Day 1 of Trump’s visit
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
Watch what Ivanka Trump said about ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news