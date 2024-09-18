AAP says Kejriwal to leave govt house; raises security concern

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said Arvind Kejriwal would leave his official bungalow 15 days after his resignation as the chief minister is accepted while flagging concerns over the latter’s security. Singh cited multiple attacks on Kejriwal in the past and said concerns remained about the AAP leader’s security. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

“As chief minister, one receives many facilities. Kejriwal also received benefits. When he resigned yesterday [Tuesday], he said he would give up all facilities and vacate his residence within 15 days,” Singh said at a press conference at AAP headquarters.

Singh said they told Kejriwal that his security is essential but the chief minister said that God will ensure it. “He [Kejriwal] spent six months among dangerous criminals in jail and seems unconcerned about security, opting to live among the common people. It is still undecided where he will stay, but with everyone’s love and blessings, a place for his residence will be decided,” said Singh.

Kejriwal moved to bungalow number six on the Flag Staff Road in Delhi’s Civil Lines in 2015. He faced much scrutiny over its expansive renovations. Kejriwal would have to leave it after his resignation is accepted.

AAP leader Atishi staked the claim to form the next government after Kejriwal submitted his resignation on Tuesday. Kejriwal earlier nominated Atishi as the next chief minister after the legislative party of the AAP authorised him to pick his successor.

The notification of the acceptance of Kejriwal’s resignation will be issued after it is forwarded to the President and accepted. Under the Constitution’s Article 239AA (5), the President appoints the Delhi chief minister.