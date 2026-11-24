Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused the central government of attempting to curb voices of dissent. His allegations came after CJP co-convenor Saurav Das was stopped from travelling abroad despite being invited by two prestigious institutions — Oxford University and the London School of Economics (LSE) — to deliver lectures on the Cockroach Movement.

Dipke questioned the reasons behind the restriction. (AP) more less

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The movement gained prominence after demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG paper leak controversy. Pradhan resigned on July 25, and said he decided to resign to keep the future and career of students in mind.

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On Monday, Das was allegedly stopped at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by airport security when he reached there on Sunday night to board his flight to London. He was reportedly told that he was not permitted to leave the country. Das posted a video of the incident on his social media profile.

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{{^usCountry}} Dipke questioned the reasons behind the restriction. “What is the reason for stopping him from travelling abroad? What is wrong with an Indian citizen visiting renowned universities and speaking about a movement that gained international recognition? Is Saurav a criminal? Has he looted a bank?” Dipke asked during a media interaction at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipke questioned the reasons behind the restriction. “What is the reason for stopping him from travelling abroad? What is wrong with an Indian citizen visiting renowned universities and speaking about a movement that gained international recognition? Is Saurav a criminal? Has he looted a bank?” Dipke asked during a media interaction at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Describing the movement as a successful protest inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dipke said it gained international recognition for demonstrating how a peaceful movement could compel a Union education minister to resign. He said Das was scheduled to deliver a lecture on how CJP had made the movement a success.

Taking a swipe at the government over what he termed its selective approach towards people accused of wrongdoing, Dipke drew parallels with fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. He alleged that while those accused of massive financial frauds had managed to leave the country, Das was being prevented from travelling despite invitations from internationally renowned academic institutions.

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“I feel Saurav has made the biggest mistake of his life, that he has not committed any fraud or scam. Had he cheated people, perhaps he would have received VIP treatment and clearance, like Vijay Mallya,” Dipke said.

He also cited the alleged financial liabilities involving Mallya and Nirav Modi. “The same is the case with Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi...The government appears to have no problem with people accused of such massive financial frauds, but seems to have a problem with Saurav Das, who was invited by prestigious international universities to explain how the movement succeeded,” he added.