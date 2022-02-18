Abhishek Banerjee remains Trinamool's national general secretary amid rift

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee will continue as the national general secretary of the party. This comes amid the apparent rift in the party between Mamata camp and Abhishek camp. Mamata on Friday formed a new office bearers' committee but Abhishek retains his post as the national general secretary of the party. Senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, too, have also been given the post of the party’s national vice-presidents.

Among others, TMC minister Aroop Biswas has been made the treasurer, and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim is in charge of coordination.

Amid internal rift widening, Mamata dissolved the earlier national working committee and formed a 20-member committee to name new office-bearers of the new working committee.

The rift inside the party came to the fore on several occasions, the latest being the tweets of Abhishek loyalists on one-man-one-post which the party at present is not supporting. The earlier instance was when two lists of candidates for the civic polls in the state surfaced, one signed by the party functionaries and the other unsigned.

The reshuffle will paper over the rift as both the senior and the junior camps of the party as attempts have been made to mollify both the factions -- with Abhishek remaining the second in command in the party and with old-timers getting several plum posts in the organisation.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC was dragged into the Mamata versus Abhishek conflict after minister Chandrima Bhattacharya claimed I-PAC posted in favour of one-man-one-post from her social media account without taking her permission, which I-PAC denied.