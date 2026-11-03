ACP Manasvi Vashishta who led protest outside Delhi Police headquarters suspended

Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta, who led the protest outside Delhi Police headquarters on Monday, has been suspended.

Transferred ACP Manasvi Vashishta stands alongside fellow Delhi Police personnel during a gathering outside the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Jai Singh Road in New Delhi, India (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The move comes after scores of Delhi Police officers, including recently transferred Gandhi Nagar assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vashishta, gathered outside the police headquarters on Jai Singh Road on Monday to seek a meeting with Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar over the recent face-off with lawyers in east Delhi’s Shahdara.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ACP Vashishta and Arun Kumar, the station house officer of the Shahdara police station, were transferred out after city lawyers called for an indefinite strike over the handling of an assault case of a lawyer Lalit Bansal.

The lawyers, who had gone on strike last week, had alleged that the ACP and the SHO threatened advocates who had gone to the police station to seek action against the accused in the Bansal assault case.

Leading the protest on Monday, Vashishta said their demand is to meet with the police commissioner.

“Our demands are clear. We need to meet CP sir. There needs to be an SOP (standard operating procedure) to deal with such matters. If this happens to us, how will we fight to save the people of the city” Vashishta said amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Police Ekta Zindabad" on Monday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}