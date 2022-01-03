Act against developers of Bulli Bai app, Maharashtra minister tells police

Maharashtra’s minister of state for home Satej Patil on Monday directed police to act against the developers of the “Bulli Bai” app, which posted pictures of Muslim women “for auction”. He questioned the Centre over inaction against the “Sulli Deals” app, which similarly “auctioned” Muslim women last year.

“Were the platforms involved informed about these handles by Central Govt.? All these platforms are headquartered outside India. What provisions do we have for data transfer? Was Mutual Legal Assistant Treaty invoked in this case?” Patil tweeted these questions to Union information and technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He asked why has no action been taken against those involved in the Sulli Deals case since June 2021.

“The Central Govt had brought controversial regulations on Digital Media platforms last year, but if they are not used in such cases to prevent crime against women & children, then what is the use of them?” asked Patil.

The Maharashtra Police have filed a case against the developers of the “Bulli Bai” app.

Vaishnaw on Sunday said the government is working with police in Delhi and Mumbai in the matter as outrage mounted over the latest app that posted pictures of Muslim women “for auction”.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the app which surfaced after Sulli Deals triggered outrage last year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked people to raise their voices against “insult of women” and communal hatred.