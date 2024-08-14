Acting ED chief Rahul Navin appointed full-time director for two years

The Centre on Wednesday appointed acting Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin as full-time director of the federal anti-money laundering agency for two years, according to a government order. Acting ED chief Rahul Navin.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Navin, IRS (IT:93074), Special Director, ED as Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order from department of personnel & training stated.

Navin, 57, joined the ED in November 2019 as a Special Director.

The 1993-batch IRS officer took charge as the acting director of the ED in September last year.

Navin's tenure as the interim ED head saw the high-profile arrests of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in separate money laundering cases.

The Centre appointed him as acting ED chief after the Supreme Court held the repeated extensions to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the director of the probe agency ‘illegal’.

The top court had pulled up the Union government for seeking repeated extensions for Mishra and asked if the entire department was "full of incompetent people" except for its incumbent chief.

The ED investigates financial crimes under two criminal laws -- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) -- apart from the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

