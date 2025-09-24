Actor playing King Dashrath dies of cardiac arrest during Ramleela in Himachal

An actor from Himachal Pradesh died due to a cardiac arrest while he was performing as 'Raja Dashrath' at a Ramleela in Chamba, reported PTI. He was 70. Amresh Mahajan was taken to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.(PTI)

According to ANI, Amresh Mahajan collapsed during the performance at the Chaugan ground on Tuesday evening.

After chaos erupted on the stage, the organisers immediately pulled down the curtain and Mahajan, a resident of Mohalla Mugla in Chamba district, was taken to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

(Viewers discretion advised)

Swapan Mahajan, president of the Shri Ramleela Club Chamba, confirmed the actor's death and expressed deep sorrow.

He added that Mahajan had been performing in Ramleela for over two decades, often playing the role of Raja Dashrath or Ravana, according to PTI.

"This is a very sad and irreparable loss for us. Amrish ji was not just an artist, but the soul of Ramleela. May God give peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this huge loss," Ramleela club member Sudesh Mahajan said, according to ANI.

Other club members also paid tribute to the late actor and remembered his decades-long dedication and contribution to Ramleela.