Actor-director Nandita Das joins fight against vaping menace

Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das has lent her support to 'Mothers Against Vaping', a united front of mothers dedicated to combatting the vaping menace. Nandita Das

Das joins a distinguished group of influential role models, including Baichung Bhutia, Deepa Malik, Dutee Chand, Neha Dhupia and Kushboo Sundar, who have been supporting 'Mothers Against Vaping' in their campaign against the growing threat of vaping among children and youth, the group said in a statement on Friday.

Das said the increasing prevalence of modern new-age tobacco devices among children and youth should be of deep concern to all.

"As a mother of a teenager, I worry for all children and hope that they don't fall prey to such harmful addictions. The issue demands our immediate personal and collective attention," she said.

"Today's children are intelligent and exposed to a lot of information. They are also vocal and rational. So we need to explain to them logically the dangers of such devices that may look attractive or 'cool'. They can see reason if we engage with them constructively and compassionately," Das said.

"It is difficult to shun peer pressure at their age, so we must find ways to boost their confidence and equip them to make informed choices. Let us support them in making healthy decisions," she added.

Highlighting the danger for children and teens who vape, the group said they face heightened risks of exposure to uranium and lead.

This kind of exposure to new-age tobacco devices like e-cigarettes, vaping devices and other heat not burn devices can harm the brain and affect its development in children and teens, the group said.

Citing a recent research published in the journal, Tobacco Control, the group highlighted findings linking vaping to raised levels of uranium and lead exposure.

The study examined urine samples from vapers to detect the presence of uranium, cadmium and lead.

The research also reported increased uranium levels found for vapers who used sweet flavoured categories. The report found 90 percent higher uranium levels among vapers who preferred sweet flavours such as fruit, chocolate or desserts, the group said in the statement.

"There is mounting evidence that strongly suggests the detrimental impact of the use of new-age tobacco devices among both children and adults. Unlike traditional cigarettes, which are typically smoked in a few minutes, these devices allow for extended usage sessions. The ultrafine particles and chemicals found in the e-liquids of these devices pose risks of chemical poisoning to users," it said.