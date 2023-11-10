Actor-politician Suresh Gopi summoned by Kerala police over woman reporter's complaint

The Kerala Police has summoned actor-politician Suresh Gopi in connection with a complaint filed by a woman journalist alleging misbehaviour. A police officer said Gopi was asked to appear before the investigating officer to record his statement by November 18. "We served a notice to Gopi in this regard. He was asked to appear on or before November 18," PTI quoted the officer as saying. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi(HT File)

While engaging with reporters in Kerala's Kozhikode last month, the politician allegedly rested his hand on the woman's shoulder, addressing her as 'mole' (daughter). Following the journalist's discomfort and a subsequent question, he again put his hand on her shoulder.

After the incident triggered a controversy, Gopi tendered an apology to the journalist. He said he had only behaved in an "affectionate manner".

"If she felt bad about my behaviour, her feelings should be respected. I tender an apology towards her if she had felt badly about my behaviour. Sorry...," the politician said in a Facebook post last month. However, the journalist said the politician's apology seemed like an explanation and that she was mulling legal action against him.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists had said it would file a complaint against Gopi with the women's commission for “misbehaviour”.

"In the video, it can be seen that he placed his hand on the shoulder of a journalist who asked a question that he didn't like, and she removed it. It is clear in the footage that even when this was repeated, the hand had to be removed. Whatever the justification, Suresh Gopi's action is unacceptable," KUWJ said in the release.

(With inputs from PTI)