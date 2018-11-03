Adityanath govt plans 151-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya, begins groundwork

With chief minister Yogi Adityanath likely to announce a 151-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya during his pre-Diwali visit to the temple town, the Uttar Pradesh government has begun steps for its construction

“Tender for the architect and design consultant was floated and shortlisted firms gave a presentation to the chief minister. Some changes were suggested and a fresh presentation will be given after which we shall move for selection of the construction agency,” said a senior official of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN). The date for next presentation by the shortlisted firms is yet to be announced.

The official said the statue will be 151 metres tall and the platform will be 50 metres, making the overall height of the structure 201 metres.

The UPRNN had floated a tender for the project ‘Saryu River front development and construction of Shri Ram Statue at Ayodhya UP’ at a cost of Rs 775 crore approximately. After technical evaluation of the bids for for the architecture and designing work, five firms were shortlisted for the work. These firms are from Kochi, Greater Noida, and Lucknow.

The announcement is likely during the Deepawali festivities to be organised the next week when the chief minister is likely to visit Ayodhya. Addressing a meeting in Gorakhpur on October 31, Adityanath had said he will go with good news to Ayodhya.

The first lady of South Korea Kim Jung-sook will also visit India from November 4-7 during which she will be at Ayodhya as chief guest for the Deepotsav event on November 6.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Saturday has refused to commit on a date for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, saying the matter was being heard by court, but instead, made a case for a Ram statue in the town.

“The issue is sub-judice. Since the matter is in court, we won’t be able to set a date. But yes, who can stop us from coming up with a grand statue of the Lord in Ayodhya? Who can stop us from developing the temple town?” Maurya told HT over phone.

Saints in Ayodhya have been demanding a statue of Lord Ram similar to that of the recently-inaugurated statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of free India.

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chavni has said if a statue of Lord Ram similar to that of Sardar Patel is installed in Ayodhya, it will give boost to tourism and development

Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhada said a big statue of Lord Ram will be of benefit for the devotees and the entire area.

Adityanath had recently visited the Sardar Patel statue, which at 182 metres, is the world’s tallest, and was accompanied by some UPRNN officials.

With general elections slated next year and Ram temple issue remaining in the core of the state politics, the statue project likely to take shape soon.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 18:36 IST