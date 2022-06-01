Home / India News / Adityanath lays first stone for construction of main Ram temple
india news

Adityanath lays first stone for construction of main Ram temple

Speaking on the occasion, he said the 500-year struggle for the temple has ended and that it is a matter of pride for every Indian
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPawan Dixit

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the first stone for the construction of the main structure of the Ram temple in Ayodhya amid Vedic rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the 500-year struggle for the temple has ended and that it is a matter of pride for every Indian. He recalled Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal’s role in the temple movement.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, also attended the ceremony. Eleven priests performed a puja at the event.

Adityanath also released a book about the temple construction work of Ram Mandir and felicitated engineers associated with it.

Sandstones from Bansi Paharpur in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan will be used for the construction of the main structure of the temple.

In 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the temple at the site of the demolished 16th-century Babri Masjid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out