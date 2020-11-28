Adityanath reviews Dev Deepawali preparations

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:20 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for the Dev Deepawali celebrations to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on November 30.

He said the celebrations will be grand. “This time, the presence of Modi will grace the celebrations.”

Adityanath also inspected the venue in Khajuri village, where Modi will address around 10,000 Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

Chief development officer Madhusudan said officers have been deployed to look after the arrangements and ensure that at least 500,000 earthen lamps are lit on the eastern bank of the Ganga on Dev Deepawali. Over 600,000 lamps will be lit on the ghats on the western bank of the river.