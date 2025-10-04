After India's ‘erase from map’ warning, Pakistan has a 'mutual' response

The Pakistan Army has responded to India's warning of “erasing it from the map”, pointedly replying to Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi's October 3 statement and the assertions by other leaders of the military and PM Narendra Modi's government. Pak Army chief Asim Munir, whose poster is held by a marcher here, was recently with PM Shehbaz Sharif in key meetings with US officials, including President Donald Trump.(AFP File Photo)

In its statement on Saturday, October 4, Pakistan Army led by Field Marshal Asim Munir warned that a future conflict between the two neighbours can lead to a "cataclysmic devastation”.

It claimed that the Pakistani armed forces can "take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory".

It also theorised that the "irresponsible statements" were an attempt at “fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression” — meaning another military action like Operation Sindoor was being prepped. Such a prospect, the Pak Army said, would lead to "serious consequences" for all of South Asia.

What India's military leaders, minister said

India's General Dwivedi had on Friday said Pakistan must stop sponsoring terrorism “if it wants to retain its place on the world map”. A day before that, defence minister Rajnath Singh had also said India “can cross any border whenever necessary” to protect itself.

General Dwivedi also said the restraint shown by New Delhi during Operation Sindoor would not be repeated in case of a future military conflict and urged Indian soldiers to remain poised for action.

India's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also asserted on Friday said that “at least a dozen” Pakistani military aircraft, including US-bought F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor in May in retaliation for the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

What Pakistan Army said in reaction

In its statement on Saturday, as reported by news agency PTI, the Pakistan Army called these words “delusional, provocative and jingoistic".

“In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint,” it said.

The statement pointedly responded to the threat of “erasing Pakistan from the map”, saying "the erasure will be mutual”.

More recently, there was heightened tension between the two countries as Rajnath Singh warned that any misadventure by Islamabad in the Sir Creek sector will invite a "decisive response" that could be strong enough to change both "history and geography". Sir Creek is a 96-km tidal estuary next to Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.

Cozying up to America

Pakistan, meanwhile, reached out to US officials with a proposal to develop and manage a port on the Arabian Sea, reported Financial Times. The plan involves American investors constructing and operating a terminal in Pasni, a port town in Gwadar district of Balochistan province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, to facilitate access to Pakistan’s valuable mineral resources.

This comes amid a seeming bonhomie between Pakistan, led in effect by Asim Munir, and the US led by President Donald Trump.

Pakistan has in fact fed into Trump's desire for a Nobel Peace Prize, even backing his claim that he “stopped the war” between India and Pakistan — an assertion Delhi denies, saying it agreed to a ceasefire on its own, upon Pakistan's request.

India assertion of sovereignty, thus, denial is also reported to be a reason why Trump has been particularly harsh on India in trade tariffs, and been showing off his newfound love for Pakistan.