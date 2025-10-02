'Route to Karachi through...': Rajnath Singh's big warning to Pakistan over military build-up near Sir Creek

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan over its recent military build-up near the Sir Creek region, declaring that any misadventure would result in a response so robust that it could “change both history and geography”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's fight against cross-border terrorism will continue.(@SpokespersonMoD)

Speaking at a public event on the occasion of 'Shashtra Pujan', Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of intentionally stirring up the long-standing border dispute in the Sir Creek area.

"Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve the issue through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions; its intentions are unclear. The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions," Singh said.

What particularly drew the defence minister's attention was the recent expansion of Pakistani military infrastructure in areas adjoining Sir Creek, a strategic and sensitive zone along the Gujarat coastline.

The Sir Creek region, a 96-km marshy strip in the Rann of Kutch, has long been a disputed territory between India and Pakistan.

"The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistani side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive a decisive response that will alter both history and geography," he said.

He further invoked the 1965 India-Pakistan war, reminding that Indian forces had once advanced as far as Lahore, and dropped a dramatic line aimed at Islamabad:

"In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," he added.

Singh's remarks come amid growing concerns over renewed military posturing by Pakistan in the region, raising alarm within Indian security circles.

Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

In an address to a group of soldiers in Gujarat's Bhuj, Singh said India's fight against cross-border terrorism will continue.

In his remarks, Singh said Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system during Operation Sindoor, but the Indian military "exposed" the Pakistani air defence apparatus and sent a message to the world that it can inflict heavy losses on the adversary.

"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek," he said.

"However, in retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish," he said.