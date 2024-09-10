Kanpur-like attempt to derail train in Rajasthan's Ajmer, cement blocks kept on rail tracks

An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in Rajasthan's Ajmer district by reportedly putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. Railway officials said on Tuesday said a goods train did hit the blocks, weighing around 70 kg each, but nothing untoward occurred. Rajasthan: In Ajmer, a conspiracy to derail a train on the Phulera-Ahmedabad route was foiled when miscreants placed 70 kg cement blocks on the track between Saradhna and Bangar Gram stations. (IANS/X)

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official told news agency PTI.

The incident took place between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch. A freight corridor official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation, the report said.

The incident comes a day after a similar attempt was made to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder placed on track in Kanpur

In a similar incident, a major train accident was averted by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on tracks in Kanpur, police said, adding a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid.

The incident occurred around 8.20pm on Sunday when the Bhiwani-bound train was running at a high speed. An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed by multiple agencies including Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA to probe the matter, officials said.

Six detained

The Kanpur Police detained six persons, including two local history sheeters, in connection with the case and decided to form a Special Investigation Team. it will also study if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks," the police said.

Additional commissioner of police (Law and Order) Harish Chander said 4-5 grams of explosive powder apart from a bottle filled with petrol and a wick, matchboxes and an LPG cylinder which was placed on the tracks to derail the train have been recovered, PTI reported.

He said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, knocking it off the tracks, Chander said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check, the Additional CP said.

Sabarmati Express derailment

The police will study if there are any similarities in pattern and modus operandi of the recent Sabarmati Express derailment that took place about 20 days ago in the Panki area, an officer said.

Twenty coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express passenger train had derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the engine hit an “object placed on the track”. Officials had said that agencies were investigating the possible involvement of anti-social elements in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)