After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar

After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar

Counter-terror officials say the focus on Afghanistan by these two terrorist groups mirrors the priorities of Pakistan’s ISI

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:09 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Terrorists of the Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Masood Azhar’s Jash-e-Mohammed have infiltrated into Afghanistan over the last few months
Terrorists of the Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Masood Azhar's Jash-e-Mohammed have infiltrated into Afghanistan over the last few months
         

Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terrorist groups that have been mostly active in Jammu and Kashmir for years, are rapidly mobilising operatives to radicalise, train and fight in Afghanistan on directions of Rawalpindi GHQ over the last few months, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times on Thursday.

The two terror groups are estimated to have 1,000 terror operatives in the war-torn country, most of them inducted after the February pact between the Taliban and the United States. And counting.

In the last few months alone, about 200 Lashkar operatives had infiltrated into Afghanistan’s Kunar province from Bajaur Agency in Pakistan. In the last week of May, another group of 30 Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorists led by an ex-ISI officer Bilal aka Zarqawi slipped into Kunar’s Dangam district.

A fortnight earlier, 45 Jaish operatives shepherded by Taliban commander Mullah Nek Mohammad Rabhar had entered Nangarhar’s Sherzad province through Kurram Agency in Pakistan.

Face of Lashkar’s terror in Afghanistan
  • Sheikh Khitab
  • A Pakistani national and head of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba is active in eastern Afghanistan
  • Maulvi Samiullah
  • A Pakistani national and incharge of a newly-formed LeT group in Afghanistan was associated with the module that attacked Kabul gurdwara on March 25
  • Abu Hamza
  • He is incharge of the Lashkar in east Afghanistan and is based in Kunar province. He hails from Afghanistan’s Baghlan province
  • Junaid, Saifullah and Abuzar
  • They operate under Maulvi Samiullah and are reported to be active in eastern provinces.
  • Sayed Akbar Jan Zardhan
  • He is an LeT commander who is active in Gayan, Zerok and Barmal districts of Paktika
  • QariZiaur Rehman
  • Deputy governor of the ISKP in Kunar and acts as coordinator between Lashkar and Al Qaeda
  • Sheikh Abdul Aziz Nuristani
  • Nuristani is an affiliate of Jamia Farooqia Madrassa at tajabad in Peshawar, ex-senior judge of Taliban in Nuristan province. He now works for Lashkar.

Counter-terror officials in Delhi and Kabul said the focus on Afghanistan by these two terrorist groups underlines how their deployments and actions mirror the priorities of Pakistan’s ISI.

For now, the ISI’s emphasis appears to be to prepare the ground to continue terror activities in case the Taliban-US peace process leads to a political settlement, one official said. From Kashmir to Afghanistan, the Pakistan state has used terror groups as its strategic arm to achieve outcomes its diplomacy can’t. This is another example, an official said.

Jaish’s top operatives in Afghanistan
  • Qazi Swahibullah
  • Key leader in Shiltan district of Kunar province
  • Dil Mohammad
  • He is incharge of central Kunar province
  • Fazal Akbar Salarzai
  • Jaish incharge for Walarsar between Dangam and Shiltan districts of Kunar province
  • Zohoor Zarqawi
  • He is incharge for eastern afghanistan and hails from pakistan’s Waziristan region

But the deployment in Afghanistan is also designed to serve as the new terror factory that can dish out terrorists for any cause that serves Pakistan interest.

Bilal aka Zarqawi, the ex-ISI official who led the team of 30 LeT terrorists that entered Afghanistan was earlier incharge of a major terror training centre in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir capital Muzaffarabad.

One of the early attacks this year in which Lashkar operatives are believed to have played a role is the massacre at Guru Har Rai Gurdwara in Kabul’s old city that left over 25, most of them worshippers at the shrine, dead. The attack had been linked to a centre being run jointly by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and the Taliban’s sword arm Haqqani Network.

Fresh information emerging from Afghanistan indicates that Maulvi Samiullah, a Pakistani national who is incharge of the newly formed Lashkar group in Afghanistan, was also involved.

Counter-terror officials said they had come across evidence to indicate that Lashkar operatives were, on occasions, also carrying out their missions in Afghanistan under the aegis of the cover of Jamat al-Dawa and Jaish-e-Salafi.

The effort to map the presence and activities of the two terrorist groups in Afghanistan is still work in progress, one of them said. “But we have been able to identify some of those playing key roles,” he added.

