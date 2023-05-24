After Mamata, Uddhav assures support to Kejriwal in anti-ordinance push

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and assured him of support in Parliament over the ordinance brought in by the Centre on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital. Addressing a press conference after their meeting in Mumbai, Thackeray hit out at the Centre saying they (the opposition) are coming together to “save the country and democracy”. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in Mumbai.(PTI)

"I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against Democracy and Constitution,” Uddhav Thackeray added.

The ordinance - issued by the Centre on May 19 just days after a verdict by the Supreme Court upheld the primacy of the city-state’s elected government over bureaucracy - strengthened the position of the Lieutenant Governor, allowing him to act in “sole discretion” in deciding matters related to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal during the press conference said, “Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament, and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power.”

On Tuesday, Kejriwal secured the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee against the Centre's ordinance which was brought

Assuring Kejriwal of support, Banerjee said that it will “give us a chance to defeat the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”. “We support Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the fight against the central ordinance... Request all parties not to vote for BJP’s law,” she added.

