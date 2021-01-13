After NDMC, Delhi's East and South municipal corporations also ban sale of chicken amid of bird flu scare
The East and South municipal corporations in national capital Delhi banned the sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of bird flu situation, news agency PTI reported.
The decision comes hours after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had issued a similar directive.
The order issued by the veterinary services department of the NDMC also said that owners of restaurants and hotels will face action if egg-based dishes or poultry meat and other products are served to customers.
The order has been issued in public interest and should be diligently complied with, the civic body said.
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash had earlier said that the civic body has set up a high-level committee to monitor the situation of bird flu.
Testing of samples of dead crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.
The Ghazipur poultry market has also also closed by authorities.
Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.
Apart from Delhi, bird flu has also been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relieve us of bird flu duty, say teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCDs ban sale, stocking of poultry; eateries can’t serve chicken or eggs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free vaccine for all residents of Delhi: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toxic foam continues to float near Yamuna River bank in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport dept to launch drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At makeshift Singhu border gurudwara, protesters honour those who died
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: NDMC bans sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken due to bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't panic, eat poultry product cooked at high temp: Delhi govt advisory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt will provide free Covid vaccine if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers say copies of new laws will be burnt on Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Icy winds from Himalayas make Delhi shiver at 4.3°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthy and young to get the shot first
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shots in store, Delhi set for vaccine roll-out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA approves construction of Ravidas temple in Jahanpanah forest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Special prosecutors appointed by us not binding on Delhi govt, police tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox