After Op Sindoor feat, 14-15 countries have demanded Brahmos: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said during the Operation Sindoor, Brahmos Missile played an outstanding role and today 14-15 countries have demanded the missile. Singh said this at an event in Lucknow, his Lok Sabha constituency, where he released a postage stamp dedicated to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta (1902-1980) at the National PG College. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (centre), UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (left) and president, Motilal Memorial Society, Kunwar Ujjwal Raman Singh, who is the Congress MP from Prayagraj, at an event in Lucknow on July 13. (Sourced)

On the occasion, he also inaugurated a hall and paid floral tribute to the statue of CB Gupta on his birth anniversary. Gupta served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms. Addressing a gathering, Singh spoke about Gupta’s contributions to the state.

He described the former CM as an epitome of service, simplicity and honesty who set high standards in politics. During the event, Singh shared a personal anecdote about how Gupta had supported him during his election campaign when he was just 26 and was contesting assembly election from Mirzapur.

“The former CM not only addressed a rally in my support but also provided a financial assistance of ₹5000,” Singh said. The defence minister emphasised that whenever the glorious history of Uttar Pradesh is discussed, Chandra Bhanu Gupta’s name is always mentioned prominently.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army’s operation against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, he said: “During Operation Sindoor, Brahmos Missile achieved a miraculous feat.” “Now, around 14-15 countries want to have this missile,” Singh said. He added that Brahmos will be produced in Lucknow. Recently, Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the Brahmos missile facility in the state capital.

“The Brahmos plant will also generate employment for locals,” Singh said. He also pointed out that due to improved law and order situation in the state, no criminal can roam freely today. “Uttar Pradesh is writing a new chapter today in every aspect, including law and order,” he added.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, president, Motilal Memorial Society, Kunwar Ujjwal Raman Singh, who is the Congress MP from Prayagraj and was a minister in the Samajwadi Party government, and president, Bharat Sewa Sansthan, Ashok Vajpayee, a former minister in the state government and former Rajya Sabha MP, were present on the occasion.

