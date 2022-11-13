After outrage, probe into Belagavi custodial death case transferred to CID

Belagavi Karnataka police have transferred the probe into the alleged death of a man in police custody in Belagavi district to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), officials said.

Basangouda Irangouda Patil, 45, was detained for alleged possession of marijuana died on Friday. Police claimed that he died due to a cardiac arrest.

After the family of the deceased claimed that there was foul play in the death and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began a protest demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the case has been handed over to the CID.

According to the police, Patil who hails from Bellad Bagewadi village in Hukkeri taluk was in custody on charges of possession of drugs. While he was being taken to the police station, his health began deteriorating. After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a private hospital in Kakati.

“Once he got treatment and recovered, we took him back to the police station for further interrogation. During this time, he complained of chest pain. Since he was not in a position to sit, he was rushed to the district hospital in Belagavi around 10.30 at the night; however, he breathed his last after about an hour,” said an official of the police station.

Deputy superintendent of police Ravindra Gadadi said Patil might have died due to cardiac arrest and the department was waiting for the post-mortem report. “Since the deceased’s wife in her complaint with the Kakati police has raised suspicion about his death and since the death took place in police custody, the government has referred the case to CID probe,” he said.

Patil’s relatives said a team of 4-5 police picked up him from his house at and took him into custody without telling the reason to the family members. “Basangouda Patil did not involve himself either in crime, anti-social activities or in ganja business as police alleged. He was healthy and had no issues with his health. He might have died due to police beating,” a relative said.

Patil’s daughter Rohini, a para science medical student, said the police and doctors at the district hospital were lying about the death of her father. After receiving a call from her father she and her family members, and relatives rushed to the district hospital where they found him lying on a bed at the emergency and trauma centre at around 10 in the night. There were no heart and nerve beats when she checked him. The doctor on duty when called examined and said he was dead, she said.

She added that her father might have got cardiac arrest over the police assault as there were marks on the ankles and both the palms of the hands tied with the ropes. “My innocent dad was murdered by the police,” she said and urged for capital punishment for the police involved in the crime.

DSP Gadadi said there was information that Basangouda Patil was involved in sale of marijuana and he was taken into custody for interrogation and to know more about those involved in the illegal business.

On Saturday, AAP north Karnataka convenor Raajiv Topannavar referred to the statements of the deceased’s relatives alleging that Basangouda Patil might have died due to police assault who follow such method to get confessions during interrogation. “As people of the state have lost faith in state police, the case must be referred to CBI. A murder case should be filed against the police involved in the case as he died due to police beating.”

In August, the death of a 27-year-old Congolese man in police custody sparked outrage among the African community in Bengaluru. According to police, the deceased, Joel Shindani Malu, who worked under the alias Jon, was arrested by the JC Nagar police on the charges of selling banned narcotics. He died in police custody the same night. The case in currently under investigation by the CID.