'We stand in solidarity': Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is the latest to extend support to farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi. Late on Tuesday, Thunberg tweeted about the protest along with an article that talks about internet cut at the protest sites.
"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," the teen activist said in her tweet.
Apart from Thunberg, UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.
"Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote along with sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.
These tweets came after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.
"Why aren't we talking about this?!" tweeted Rihanna along with the hashtag #FarmersProtest.
Kangana Ranaut, who regularly tweets about the events happening in the country, quickly lashed out at Rihanna. "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India..." Ranaut told her 3 million followers on Twitter.
The farmers' protest has been going on since November 26 last year. After several rounds of negotiations failed to end the impasse over three central farm laws, the farmer unions backing the stir planned to intensify their stir.
They took out a tractor rally in New Delhi on Republic Day which turned violent. Many protesters and policemen on duty were injured. The cops responded by shutting down the internet, digging ditches, driving nails into roads and topping barricades with razor wire to prevent farmers from entering the capital again.
Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3, reports news agency ANI.
Farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
