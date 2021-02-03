IND USA
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
india news

'We stand in solidarity': Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest

Late on Tuesday, Thunberg tweeted about the protest along with an article that talks about internet cut at the protest sites. Apart from Thunberg, UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:14 AM IST

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is the latest to extend support to farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi. Late on Tuesday, Thunberg tweeted about the protest along with an article that talks about internet cut at the protest sites.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," the teen activist said in her tweet.


Apart from Thunberg, UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.

"Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote along with sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.

These tweets came after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!" tweeted Rihanna along with the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Kangana Ranaut, who regularly tweets about the events happening in the country, quickly lashed out at Rihanna. "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India..." Ranaut told her 3 million followers on Twitter.


The farmers' protest has been going on since November 26 last year. After several rounds of negotiations failed to end the impasse over three central farm laws, the farmer unions backing the stir planned to intensify their stir.

They took out a tractor rally in New Delhi on Republic Day which turned violent. Many protesters and policemen on duty were injured. The cops responded by shutting down the internet, digging ditches, driving nails into roads and topping barricades with razor wire to prevent farmers from entering the capital again.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of the state till 5 pm on February 3, reports news agency ANI.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A “scientific exploration of the existence of the mythological Ram Setu that purportedly connected India to Sri Lanka” is taking place from October 2020 to September 2021, ASI said. (Representational image.)
A "scientific exploration of the existence of the mythological Ram Setu that purportedly connected India to Sri Lanka" is taking place from October 2020 to September 2021, ASI said. (Representational image.)
india news

Ram Setu exploration given nod by ASI, govt tells Parliament

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Minister of Culture Prahlad Patel also said ASI had set up six new circles, the Rajkot Circle, Jabalpur Circle, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Circle, Meerut Circle, Jhansi Circle, and the Raiganj Circle in August 2020
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:43 AM IST
An induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining western Rajasthan was likely to affect the weather in northwestern India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night
Parliament building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Parliament building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
india news

Budget session LIVE: Rajya Sabha likely to discuss farm laws today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: Both houses witnessed multiple adjournments on Tuesday before finally being adjourned for the day.
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
Ayesha Aziz, the 25 -year-old from Kashmir who is the youngest female pilot in the country acts is a source of inspiration(ANI)
Ayesha Aziz, the 25 -year-old from Kashmir who is the youngest female pilot in the country acts is a source of inspiration(ANI)
india news

Ayesha Aziz becomes India's youngest female pilot

ANI, Jammu And Kashmir, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Aziz became the youngest student pilot to get a license at the age of 15 and underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.
Upadhyay had earlier raised the issue before the Delhi high court in August 2019.(HT File Photo)
Upadhyay had earlier raised the issue before the Delhi high court in August 2019.(HT File Photo)
india news

SC notice on petition to transfer cases from HCs

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:57 AM IST
The notice was issued based on a petition filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who claimed that the present legal framework allowing girls and boys to marry at the age of 18 and 21, respectively, aggravates the gender inequality that exists within a marital relationship.
Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sushant Singh Rajput.
india news

Sushant Singh's friend to be produced before court today

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Widely known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajpur died by alleged suicide in his apartment here on June 14, 2020.
Upon searching for accounts including Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) and BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan) -- a message saying "account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" was displayed on Monday.(AP)
Upon searching for accounts including Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) and BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan) -- a message saying "account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" was displayed on Monday.(AP)
india news

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:22 AM IST
These withheld accounts included those of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests, which have now resumed online activities.
High security at Delhi Ghazipur border during farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws, in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
High security at Delhi Ghazipur border during farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws, in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Twitter restores several 'withheld' accounts

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The government has asserted that the it is ready to discuss farm laws with both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.
The demographic and other particulars of each family and individual were to be updated, collected during the exercise of updation of NPR, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said. (PTI File Photo )
The demographic and other particulars of each family and individual were to be updated, collected during the exercise of updation of NPR, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said. (PTI File Photo )
india news

1st phase of census, updation of NPR have been postponed due to Covid-19: Centre

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the government was in discussions with the states having concerns in regard to the preparation of NPR.
During a meeting with labour unions, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he had already announced that the ECT “will not be handed over to any foreign country or institution”.(Reuters)
During a meeting with labour unions, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he had already announced that the ECT "will not be handed over to any foreign country or institution".(Reuters)
india news

Sri Lanka opts out of port deal with India

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The development marks the latest twist in the troubled project to develop the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port under a trilateral agreement signed in 2019 by the governments of India, Japan and Sri Lanka.
In a written response in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said, “The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under preparation."(HT Photo)
In a written response in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said, "The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under preparation."(HT Photo)
india news

CAA rules under preparation, exercise pushed to July: MHA in LS

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The CAA, which came into force with effect from January 10, 2020, facilitates the grant of Indian citizenship to people from non-Muslim minorities fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
This was stated by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) in an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court.(AP)
This was stated by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) in an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court.(AP)
india news

States will file regular reports on polluting vehicles: Centre to SC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:43 AM IST
The reports should be submitted every two months to the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas, the body set up by the Union government.
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s Covid-19 recovery package, he emphasised the need to become self-reliant as a country.(ANI)
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's Covid-19 recovery package, he emphasised the need to become self-reliant as a country.(ANI)
india news

Oxford names ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as Hindi word of the year for 2020

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:12 AM IST
The Oxford Hindi word of the year is a word or expression that is chosen to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.
Classes 10 and 12 theory examinations (for all streams) will be completed in 39 days, as compared with the 45 days planned in 2020.(Mint)
Classes 10 and 12 theory examinations (for all streams) will be completed in 39 days, as compared with the 45 days planned in 2020.(Mint)
india news

CBSE sets ball rolling with exams schedule

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:20 AM IST
According to the CBSE date sheet, Class 10 board exams will end on June 7 and Class 12 board exams on June 11. The board said authorities will have to follow guidelines against Covid-19.
